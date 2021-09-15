Mercoledì 15 Settembre 2021 | 13:55

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy's public debt hit record of 2,725 bn euros in July

Italy's public debt hit record of 2,725 bn euros in July

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve find form in UCL after poor start in Serie A

Soccer: Juve find form in UCL after poor start in Serie A

 
ROME
Govt looks set to extend scope of Green Pass

Govt looks set to extend scope of Green Pass

 
ROME
We must stand up to those who exploit religion - Draghi

We must stand up to those who exploit religion - Draghi

 
ROME
Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 130,000

Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 130,000

 
ROME
Zaki requests release as trial opens

Zaki requests release as trial opens

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan's Ibrahimovic to miss Liverpool clash

Soccer: Milan's Ibrahimovic to miss Liverpool clash

 
ROME
Verona sack Di Francesco, Cagliari to fire Semplici

Verona sack Di Francesco, Cagliari to fire Semplici

 
ROME
Priest probed for drug dealing in Prato

Priest probed for drug dealing in Prato

 
ROME
Soccer: Verona sack Di Francesco after 3 defeats

Soccer: Verona sack Di Francesco after 3 defeats

 
ROME
Exports to return to pre-COVID levels this year - SACE

Exports to return to pre-COVID levels this year - SACE

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Cagliari: e' ufficiale torna Ficcadenti

Cagliari: e' ufficiale torna Ficcadenti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Coronavirus Bari, Decaro: «Non mi vergogno delle lacrime, ho tanta speranza»

Coronavirus Bari, Decaro: «Non mi vergogno delle lacrime, ho tanta speranza»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Covid: salgono di nuovo casi Israele, oltre 10mila in 24 ore

Covid: salgono di nuovo casi Israele, oltre 10mila in 24 ore

ROME

Soccer: Juve find form in UCL after poor start in Serie A

Turin giants thump Malmo 3-0, Atalanta draw 2-2 at Villarreal

Soccer: Juve find form in UCL after poor start in Serie A

ROME, SEP 15 - Juventus got back to form in their Champions League opener on Tuesday, thumping Malmo 3-0 away, after the Turin giants picked up just one point from their first three Serie A games. First half goals by Alex Sandro, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata gave Juve a much-needed victory in Sweden. "The Champions League opener is never straightforward," said Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri. "We were also coming into it after a not-so-easy period. "There's room for improvement in terms of possession, but there were still positives in that area". Atalanta started their Champions League campaign with an entertaining 2-2 draw at Villarreal. Italy's two other teams in Europe's premium club competition, Inter and AC Milan, respectively entertain Real Madrid and visit Liverpool later on Wednesday. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa