Martedì 14 Settembre 2021 | 19:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
We must stand up to those who exploit religion - Draghi

We must stand up to those who exploit religion - Draghi

 
ROME
Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 130,000

Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 130,000

 
ROME
Zaki requests release as trial opens

Zaki requests release as trial opens

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan's Ibrahimovic to miss Liverpool clash

Soccer: Milan's Ibrahimovic to miss Liverpool clash

 
ROME
Verona sack Di Francesco, Cagliari to fire Semplici

Verona sack Di Francesco, Cagliari to fire Semplici

 
ROME
Priest probed for drug dealing in Prato

Priest probed for drug dealing in Prato

 
ROME
Soccer: Verona sack Di Francesco after 3 defeats

Soccer: Verona sack Di Francesco after 3 defeats

 
ROME
Exports to return to pre-COVID levels this year - SACE

Exports to return to pre-COVID levels this year - SACE

 
ROME
Eitan: grandmother probed for kidnapping too

Eitan: grandmother probed for kidnapping too

 
ROME
Three injured after explosion in Rome apartment block

Three injured after explosion in Rome apartment block

 
ROME
COVID: Italy records 2,800 new cases, 36 deaths

COVID: Italy records 2,800 new cases, 36 deaths

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Covid: salgono di nuovo casi Israele, oltre 10mila in 24 ore

Covid: salgono di nuovo casi Israele, oltre 10mila in 24 ore

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Cagliari: e' ufficiale torna Ficcadenti

Cagliari: e' ufficiale torna Ficcadenti

Vin Diesel sulla griglia di partenza della F1 a Monza

Vin Diesel sulla griglia di partenza della F1 a Monza

ROME

We must stand up to those who exploit religion - Draghi

Premier addresses Interfaith G20 Forum in Bologna

We must stand up to those who exploit religion - Draghi

ROME, SEP 14 - Premier Mario Draghi told the G20 Interfaith Forum in Bologna on Tuesday that it is necessary to stand up to those who seek to exploit religion. "Religion must never be exploited," Draghi said. "In the worst cases, it has been used to justify violence, the deprivation of basic rights or to direct people's support towards highly earthly political ends. "We must oppose the terror and the sometimes subtle abuse of those who want to deprive us of our values in the name of religion". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa