We must stand up to those who exploit religion - Draghi

ROME, SEP 14 - Premier Mario Draghi told the G20 Interfaith Forum in Bologna on Tuesday that it is necessary to stand up to those who seek to exploit religion. "Religion must never be exploited," Draghi said. "In the worst cases, it has been used to justify violence, the deprivation of basic rights or to direct people's support towards highly earthly political ends. "We must oppose the terror and the sometimes subtle abuse of those who want to deprive us of our values in the name of religion". (ANSA).