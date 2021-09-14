Verona sack Di Francesco, Cagliari to fire Semplici

ROME, SEP 14 - Hellas Verona said Tuesday that they have sacked coach Eusebio Di Francesco after they lost their first three games of the campaign, including Monday's 1-0 defeat at Bologna, making him the first coach in Serie A to be dismissed this season. Fellow strugglers Cagliari, meanwhile, look set to fire their coach, Leonardo Semplici, too. Former AS Roma boss Di Francesco is expected to be replaced by Igor Tudor. The former Croatian defender is reportedly in talks with Juventus to terminate his contract with them after he served as former Juve boss Andrea Pirlo's assistant last season. Cagliari have decided to remove Semplici after the team surrendered a two-goal led in Sunday's 3-2 home defeat against Genoa, sources said. The Sardinian team have one point from three games. (ANSA).