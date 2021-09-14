Soccer: Milan's Ibrahimovic to miss Liverpool clash

ROME, SEP 14 - AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said Tuesday that forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not been called up for Wednesday's Champions League opener against Liverpool at Anfield because of an inflamed Achilles tendon. Pioli said it made no sense to take risks, adding that the striker, who was on target in Milan's impressive 2-0 win over Lazio on Sunday, would be back in action soon. (ANSA).