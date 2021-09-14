Exports to return to pre-COVID levels this year - SACE

ROME, SEP 14 - The global economy's rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will see Italian exports return to pre-pandemic levels this year and grow further in the coming years, export credit agency SACE said in a report on Tuesday. SACE forecast that Italian exports would increase 11.3% this year, with foreign sales of Italian goods worth 482 billion euros. It said exports would then grow by 5.4% in 2022 and by 4% in 2023. (ANSA).