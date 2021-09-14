Three injured after explosion in Rome apartment block

ROME, SEP 14 - Three people are injured after an explosion in a three-story apartment building in the Tor Bella Monaca district on the outskirts of Rome, sources said Tuesday. The blast, which is thought to have originated from the top floor, provoked a major fire and caused part of the roof to cave in. It may have been caused by a gas leak. Fire-fighters managed to evacuate several other people form the building. (ANSA).