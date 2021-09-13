COVID: Italy records 2,800 new cases, 36 deaths

ROME, SEP 13 - Italy has registered 2,800 new COVID-19 tests in the last 24-hour period and 36 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time, the health ministry said on Monday. On Sunday there were 4,664 new cases and 34 deaths. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 129,955. The ministry said 120,045 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours, down from 267,358 on Sunday. The positivity rate was 2.3%, up from 1.7% on Sunday. (ANSA).