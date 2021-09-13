Electric bills set to go up 40% - Cingolani

ROME, SEP 13 - Italy's electricity bills are set to increase by 40% in the next quarter after rising by 20% in the last one, Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said on Monday during a conference organized by the CGIL trade union in Genoa. "We have to face these things," Cingolani said. "This is happening because the price of gas at the international level is increasing, it is happening because the price of CO2 is increasing". (ANSA).