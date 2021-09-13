Lunedì 13 Settembre 2021 | 18:57

ROME
COVID: Italy records 2,800 new cases, 36 deaths

ROME
Electric bills set to go up 40% - Cingolani

ROME
Husband kills woman who left him

SALERNO
Salerno's finest products could feature at Expo 2020-Di Maio

ROME
Rimini knife attack wasn't terrorism says Lamorgese

ROME
Carabinieri avert Mafia hit with major operation

ROME
Probe into 'abduction' of cable-car survivor boy

ROME
Soccer: Roma, Milan, Napoli stay perfect

ROME
Back to school for four million Italian pupils

ROME
Expo Dubai: Armani to stage One Night Only event Oct 26

ROME
COVID-19:All workers will need Green Pass eventually-min

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

ROME

Electric bills set to go up 40% - Cingolani

Rise driven by increases in gas prices says minister

ROME, SEP 13 - Italy's electricity bills are set to increase by 40% in the next quarter after rising by 20% in the last one, Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said on Monday during a conference organized by the CGIL trade union in Genoa. "We have to face these things," Cingolani said. "This is happening because the price of gas at the international level is increasing, it is happening because the price of CO2 is increasing". (ANSA).

