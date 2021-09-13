Lunedì 13 Settembre 2021 | 17:20

ROME
Husband kills woman who left him

SALERNO
Salerno's finest products could feature at Expo 2020-Di Maio

ROME
Rimini knife attack wasn't terrorism says Lamorgese

ROME
Carabinieri avert Mafia hit with major operation

ROME
Probe into 'abduction' of cable-car survivor boy

ROME
Soccer: Roma, Milan, Napoli stay perfect

ROME
Back to school for four million Italian pupils

ROME
Expo Dubai: Armani to stage One Night Only event Oct 26

ROME
COVID-19:All workers will need Green Pass eventually-min

ROME
Italian police told to protect US 'targets' for 9/11

ROME
COVID-19: 91,360 reports of adverse jab reactions - AIFA

Husband kills woman who left him

52-year-old man turns self in after brutal homicide

ROME, SEP 13 - A 52-year-old was arrested on Monday for the brutal murder of his 46-year-old wife in the town of Agnosine, near Brescia, after she left him. It is only the latest in an alarming series of femicides in Italy that have seen many women killed by men, usually their current or former partners. The alleged killer, Paolo Vecchia, turned himself in to Carabinieri police after the murder of Giuseppina Di Luca. He allegedly waited for the woman outside the apartment she had moved to a month ago, followed her down some stairs and killed her by stabbing her a dozen times. The couple have two adult children aged 21 and 24. (ANSA).

