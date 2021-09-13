Salerno's finest products could feature at Expo 2020-Di Maio

SALERNO, SEP 13 - The attractions and finest products of the southern Italian city of Salerno could be among those to be showcased at Expo 2020 in Dubai, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has said. "We are working on taking some of the excellence of this area to Expo Dubai," Di Maio said during a rally in the city for his 5-Star Movement (M5S). "Salerno is a great Mediterranean city which is focusing on its international dimension. "I says this a foreign minister, Salerno has enormous potential in terms of cultural heritage and it is also an area rich with Made in Italy products that should be taken all over the world". (ANSA).