ROME
Husband kills woman who left him

SALERNO
Salerno's finest products could feature at Expo 2020-Di Maio

ROME
Rimini knife attack wasn't terrorism says Lamorgese

ROME
Carabinieri avert Mafia hit with major operation

ROME
Probe into 'abduction' of cable-car survivor boy

ROME
Soccer: Roma, Milan, Napoli stay perfect

ROME
Back to school for four million Italian pupils

ROME
Expo Dubai: Armani to stage One Night Only event Oct 26

ROME
COVID-19:All workers will need Green Pass eventually-min

ROME
Italian police told to protect US 'targets' for 9/11

ROME
COVID-19: 91,360 reports of adverse jab reactions - AIFA

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

SALERNO

Salerno's finest products could feature at Expo 2020-Di Maio

City has great international potential says foreign minister

Salerno's finest products could feature at Expo 2020-Di Maio

SALERNO, SEP 13 - The attractions and finest products of the southern Italian city of Salerno could be among those to be showcased at Expo 2020 in Dubai, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has said. "We are working on taking some of the excellence of this area to Expo Dubai," Di Maio said during a rally in the city for his 5-Star Movement (M5S). "Salerno is a great Mediterranean city which is focusing on its international dimension. "I says this a foreign minister, Salerno has enormous potential in terms of cultural heritage and it is also an area rich with Made in Italy products that should be taken all over the world". (ANSA).

