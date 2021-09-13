Lunedì 13 Settembre 2021 | 15:40

Rimini knife attack wasn't terrorism says Lamorgese

Carabinieri avert Mafia hit with major operation

Probe into 'abduction' of cable-car survivor boy

Soccer: Roma, Milan, Napoli stay perfect

Back to school for four million Italian pupils

Expo Dubai: Armani to stage One Night Only event Oct 26

COVID-19:All workers will need Green Pass eventually-min

Italian police told to protect US 'targets' for 9/11

COVID-19: 91,360 reports of adverse jab reactions - AIFA

Alitalia loans illegal but ITA doesn't have to pay- EC

COVID-19: All Italy to remain white zone except Sicily

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Carabinieri avert Mafia hit with major operation

Eight alleged members of the Bagheria clan detained

Carabinieri avert Mafia hit with major operation

ROME, SEP 13 - Carabinieri police said Monday that they averted a Mafia hit with an operation targetting the Cosa Nostra clan in the down of Bagheria, near Palermo, on Monday. Eight alleged members of he clan were detained. Investigators believe that mobsters were poised to carry out an order from alleged boss Massimiliano Ficano to kill Fabio Tripoli, a heavy drinker who is not in the Mafia and publicly challenged the authority of the former in several occasions, despite a punitive beating. Investigators believe Ficano recently took command of the clan from another mobster, Onofrio Catalano. (ANSA).

