Lunedì 13 Settembre 2021 | 12:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Probe into 'abduction' of cable-car survivor boy

Probe into 'abduction' of cable-car survivor boy

 
ROME
Soccer: Roma, Milan, Napoli stay perfect

Soccer: Roma, Milan, Napoli stay perfect

 
ROME
Back to school for four million Italian pupils

Back to school for four million Italian pupils

 
ROME
Expo Dubai: Armani to stage One Night Only event Oct 26

Expo Dubai: Armani to stage One Night Only event Oct 26

 
ROME
COVID-19:All workers will need Green Pass eventually-min

COVID-19:All workers will need Green Pass eventually-min

 
ROME
Italian police told to protect US 'targets' for 9/11

Italian police told to protect US 'targets' for 9/11

 
ROME
COVID-19: 91,360 reports of adverse jab reactions - AIFA

COVID-19: 91,360 reports of adverse jab reactions - AIFA

 
ROME
Alitalia loans illegal but ITA doesn't have to pay- EC

Alitalia loans illegal but ITA doesn't have to pay- EC

 
ROME
COVID-19: All Italy to remain white zone except Sicily

COVID-19: All Italy to remain white zone except Sicily

 
ROME
COVID-19: Lamorgese concerned about anti-vax extremism

COVID-19: Lamorgese concerned about anti-vax extremism

 
ROME
COVID-19 Rt and incidence down - monitoring report

COVID-19 Rt and incidence down - monitoring report

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Covid: salgono di nuovo casi Israele, oltre 10mila in 24 ore

Covid: salgono di nuovo casi Israele, oltre 10mila in 24 ore

Mara Venier alla presentazione del 'Premio Biagio Agnes'

Mara Venier alla presentazione del 'Premio Biagio Agnes'

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Vin Diesel sulla griglia di partenza della F1 a Monza

Vin Diesel sulla griglia di partenza della F1 a Monza

ROME

Probe into 'abduction' of cable-car survivor boy

Maternal grandfather took six-year-old to Israel at weekend

Probe into 'abduction' of cable-car survivor boy

ROME, SEP 13 - Prosecutors in the northern Italian city of Pavia have opened a probe into the alleged abduction of Eitan Biran, the six-year-old Israeli boy who was the sole survivor of the Mottarone mountain cable-car disaster in Piedmont in May, after his maternal grandfather took him back to Israel at the weekend. Eitan's parents, great grandparents and two-year-old brother were among the 14 victims of the disaster. Eitan, who moved to Italy with his parents in 2018, had been put into the care of his Italian-based paternal aunt, Aya Biran, by the Italian authorities. The boy's maternal family last month said they would mount a legal challenge against this decision, saying the child was being held "hostage". He was reportedly was driven across the border to Switzerland and flown to Tel Aviv with a private jet after being taken out by his maternal grandfather on Saturday. Cristina Pagni, one of Aya Biran's lawyers, said Monday that she as going to talk to a judge about appealing to the 1980 Hague Abduction Convention to bring he boy back to Italy. The child's family in Israel told local media that he was being given "psychological and medical care" at a hospital on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa