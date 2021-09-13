Soccer: Roma, Milan, Napoli stay perfect

ROME, SEP 13 - Napoli, AC Milan and Jose Mourinho's AS Roma maintained their perfect starts to the Serie A season with victories at the weekend while champions Inter dropped their first points when they were held 2-2 at Sampdoria. Napoli notched their third win in as many games by coming from behind to beat Juventus 2-1 and continue the Turin giants' poor start. Juve, who are under Massimiliano Allegri for the second time after he led them to five consecutive Serie A titles between 2014 and 2019, are currently 16th with one point from three games. Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were on target to give Milan a 2-0 win over Lazio at the San Siro. Stephan El Shaarawy grabbed an injury-time winner to give Roma a 2-1 home victory over Sassuolo. Napoli, Roma and Milan all have nine points, two more than fourth-placed Inter. (ANSA).