ROME
Probe into 'abduction' of cable-car survivor boy

ROME
Soccer: Roma, Milan, Napoli stay perfect

ROME
Back to school for four million Italian pupils

ROME
Expo Dubai: Armani to stage One Night Only event Oct 26

ROME
COVID-19:All workers will need Green Pass eventually-min

ROME
Italian police told to protect US 'targets' for 9/11

ROME
COVID-19: 91,360 reports of adverse jab reactions - AIFA

ROME
Alitalia loans illegal but ITA doesn't have to pay- EC

ROME
COVID-19: All Italy to remain white zone except Sicily

ROME
COVID-19: Lamorgese concerned about anti-vax extremism

ROME
COVID-19 Rt and incidence down - monitoring report

ROME

Juve's poor start continues, Inter held at Sampdoria

ROME, SEP 13 - Napoli, AC Milan and Jose Mourinho's AS Roma maintained their perfect starts to the Serie A season with victories at the weekend while champions Inter dropped their first points when they were held 2-2 at Sampdoria. Napoli notched their third win in as many games by coming from behind to beat Juventus 2-1 and continue the Turin giants' poor start. Juve, who are under Massimiliano Allegri for the second time after he led them to five consecutive Serie A titles between 2014 and 2019, are currently 16th with one point from three games. Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were on target to give Milan a 2-0 win over Lazio at the San Siro. Stephan El Shaarawy grabbed an injury-time winner to give Roma a 2-1 home victory over Sassuolo. Napoli, Roma and Milan all have nine points, two more than fourth-placed Inter. (ANSA).

