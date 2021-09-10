Venerdì 10 Settembre 2021 | 19:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Expo Dubai: Armani to stage One Night Only event Oct 26

Expo Dubai: Armani to stage One Night Only event Oct 26

 
ROME
COVID-19:All workers will need Green Pass eventually-min

COVID-19:All workers will need Green Pass eventually-min

 
ROME
Italian police told to protect US 'targets' for 9/11

Italian police told to protect US 'targets' for 9/11

 
ROME
COVID-19: 91,360 reports of adverse jab reactions - AIFA

COVID-19: 91,360 reports of adverse jab reactions - AIFA

 
ROME
Alitalia loans illegal but ITA doesn't have to pay- EC

Alitalia loans illegal but ITA doesn't have to pay- EC

 
ROME
COVID-19: All Italy to remain white zone except Sicily

COVID-19: All Italy to remain white zone except Sicily

 
ROME
COVID-19: Lamorgese concerned about anti-vax extremism

COVID-19: Lamorgese concerned about anti-vax extremism

 
ROME
COVID-19 Rt and incidence down - monitoring report

COVID-19 Rt and incidence down - monitoring report

 
ROME
Athletics: Tamberi adds Diamond League to Olympic gold

Athletics: Tamberi adds Diamond League to Olympic gold

 
ROME
Principals criticize Green Pass obligation for parents

Principals criticize Green Pass obligation for parents

 
ROME
COVID-19: Medicines agency AIFA OKs 3rd vaccine dose

COVID-19: Medicines agency AIFA OKs 3rd vaccine dose

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Mara Venier alla presentazione del 'Premio Biagio Agnes'

Mara Venier alla presentazione del 'Premio Biagio Agnes'

Gianluigi Nuzzi, Maurizia Paradiso sbrocca e mostra sedere ad anziana signora

Gianluigi Nuzzi, Maurizia Paradiso sbrocca e mostra sedere ad anziana signora

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Expo Dubai: Armani to stage One Night Only event Oct 26

Postponed event to celebrate hotels' 10 anniversary

Expo Dubai: Armani to stage One Night Only event Oct 26

ROME, SEP 10 - Italian fashion great Giorgio Armani has announced that he will stage one of his One Night Only events in Dubai on October 26 while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) city is hosting the Universal Exposition. The event was meant to be staged in November 2020 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Armani hotels in Milan and Dubai but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise Expo 2020 had to be put off due to the pandemic but will now kick off on October 1 and run until the end of March next year. The Dubai One Night Only event will follow the same format as that used in other cities around the world - London in 2006, Tokyo in 2007, Beijing in 2012, Rome and New York in 2013 and Paris in 2014 - centred around a fashion spectacular show. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa