Expo Dubai: Armani to stage One Night Only event Oct 26

ROME, SEP 10 - Italian fashion great Giorgio Armani has announced that he will stage one of his One Night Only events in Dubai on October 26 while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) city is hosting the Universal Exposition. The event was meant to be staged in November 2020 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Armani hotels in Milan and Dubai but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise Expo 2020 had to be put off due to the pandemic but will now kick off on October 1 and run until the end of March next year. The Dubai One Night Only event will follow the same format as that used in other cities around the world - London in 2006, Tokyo in 2007, Beijing in 2012, Rome and New York in 2013 and Paris in 2014 - centred around a fashion spectacular show. (ANSA).