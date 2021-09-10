Italian police told to protect US 'targets' for 9/11

Venerdì 10 Settembre 2021 | 18:02

Cops told to watch over diplomatic, consular and cultural sites

ROME, SEP 10 - Italian Police Chief Lamberto Giannini has sent a circular letter to the nation's prefects and city police heads telling them to beef up security at potential sites linked to the United States in view of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The letter said the extra vigilance was necessary in part due to the "Afghan crisis". It referred to "diplomatic-consular, cultural, tourist and business targets" linked to the USA as well as "any other site or target considered at risk because of the circumstances". (ANSA).

