ROME

Alitalia loans illegal but ITA doesn't have to pay- EC

Verdict on 900 million euros struggling airline got in 2017

Alitalia loans illegal but ITA doesn't have to pay- EC

ROME, SEP 10 - The European Commission said Friday that two loans worth a total of 900 million euros that Rome granted Alitalia in 2017 were illegal state aid and Italy must get the money back. But the EU executive also said that ITA, the slimmed down State-controlled airline that is set to replace Alitalia next month, does not have to cough up that money. The Italian government granted Alitalia, which has been making losses since 2008, the loans after it went into extraordinary administration. The Commission said ITA "is not the economic successor of Alitalia and, hence, it is not liable to repay illegal State aid received by Alitalia". It said that the Italian State's 1.35-billion-euro capital injection into the new company are in line with market conditions, and therefore do not amount to illegal State aid. That does not mean, however, that it is now plain sailing for the launch of ITA. ITA has so far failed to find an agreement with unions on redundancies and labour contracts for the new airline and Alitalia workers have staged a series of protests. ITA will start operations in mid-October with 2,800 employees, compared to Alitalia's 11,000-strong workforce, and a scaled-down fleet of around 50 aircraft. Unions are taking part in talks at the economy ministry on Friday. (ANSA).

