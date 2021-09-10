COVID-19: 91,360 reports of adverse jab reactions - AIFA

ROME, SEP 10 - Italian medicines agency AIFA said Friday that it received 91,360 reports of adverse reactions to COVID-19 jabs between the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 and August 26, 2021 out of a total of 76,509,846 doses given. It said 86.1% of these reports regarded non-serious events, such as pain in the area of injection, a high temperature, tiredness and muscle pain. (ANSA).