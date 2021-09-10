COVID-19: All Italy to remain white zone except Sicily

ROME, SEP 10 - All of Italy is set to remain a low COVID-19 risk white zone next week in Italy's tiered system of coronavirus-linked restrictions, except for Sicily, which is set to remain a moderate-risk yellow zone, on the basis of the data in the weekly monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). There had been fears that Sicily would be bumped up from yellow to medium-high risk orange and that Sardinia and Calabria would move from white to yellow. Italy's tiered system of coronavirus-linked restrictions goes from white to red. In orange zones, for example, restaurants and bars can only do take-away and home-delivery services while in yellow zones they can serve people at tables outdoors but not inside. (ANSA).