ROME

COVID-19: Lamorgese concerned about anti-vax extremism

Language getting more and more inflamed said interior minister

COVID-19: Lamorgese concerned about anti-vax extremism

ROME, SEP 10 - Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese admitted on Friday that she was worried about extremism by anti-vax groups and protestors against the government's COVID-19 prevention measures, above all the Green Pass vaccine passport. "There is concern because the language is getting more and more inflamed," Lamorgese said at the presentation of a report by the customs agency. "There is a risk of extremism that could affect demonstrations (against the Green Pass)". Politicians, journalists and health officials and experts have been threatened by anti-vax extremists in Italy and in some cases attacked. A top virologist, Matteo Bassetti, was recently accosted by a 46-year-old man who has been cited for issuing serious threats. A video journalist from the La Repubblica daily was attacked by a protester at an anti-Green Pass sit-in outside the Education Ministry in Rome last week. And a pro-Green Pass teacher received a bullet in the mail. Carabinieri police said Friday that a 35-year-old man from the city of Latina had been reported to prosecutors over "aggravated threats" sent to Health Minister Roberto Speranza via email in April. Italian police said they had staged raids in several Italian cities on Thursday against anti-vax extremists. T he operation targetted members of a group called the 'guerrieri' (the warriors) on the Telegram messaging app who were allegedly considering conducting acts of violence in protests against COVID-19 measures, above all the Green Pass vaccine passport. They allegedly aimed to create a national network to destabilize the government's work. The raids took place in Rome, Milan, Venice and several other cities. Weapons such as knives and clubs were found during searches of suspects' homes. The eight suspects are aged 33 to 53 (ANSA).

