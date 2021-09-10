COVID-19 Rt and incidence down - monitoring report

ROME, SEP 10 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number and its incidence of cases has fallen, according to a draft of the latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). It said the average nationwide Rt rate for the August 18-31 period was 0.92, down from 0.97 in last week's report. A Rt over 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion. The incidence of cases for every 100,000 inhabitants for the September 3-9 period was 64, compared to 74 in last week's report. The report said the pressure exerted on Italy's health system by COVID had increased slightly. It said the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care increased from 544 on August 31 to 563 on September 7, taking the proportion of ICU places occupied by COVID patients up from 5.7% to 6.2%. The number of coronavirus patients in ordinary hospital wards went up from 4,252 on August 31 to 4,307 on September 7, taking the proportion up from 7.3% to 7.4%. The definitive version of the monitoring report will be presented later on Friday after it has been examined by the government's 'control room' COVID taskforce. (ANSA).