Principals criticize Green Pass obligation for parents

ROME, SEP 10 - Italy's association of head teachers on Friday criticized the government's decision to make the Green Pass COVID-19 vaccine passport obligatory for all adults who enter the nation's schools, including parents. "I understand the requirement to extend the Green Pass to parents (accompanying their children), but this will create an enormous problem for the schools," Antonello Giannelli, the president of the national association of school principals, told La7 television. "Queues will form outside and inside the schools for the checks and there is a risk of crowds of people forming. "You can't compare the situation to that of restaurants or stations because, in these cases, you don't have everyone entering at the same time as happens in schools". On Thursday Premier Mario Draghi's government decided to extend the scope of the vaccine passport so that it applies to parents as well as people working for external contractors that provide services for schools, such as canteen staff and cleaners. It had already been made obligatory for teachers and other school staff employed by the State. (ANSA).