Venerdì 10 Settembre 2021 | 13:27

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID-19 Rt and incidence down - monitoring report

COVID-19 Rt and incidence down - monitoring report

 
ROME
Athletics: Tamberi adds Diamond League to Olympic gold

Athletics: Tamberi adds Diamond League to Olympic gold

 
ROME
Principals criticize Green Pass obligation for parents

Principals criticize Green Pass obligation for parents

 
ROME
COVID-19: Medicines agency AIFA OKs 3rd vaccine dose

COVID-19: Medicines agency AIFA OKs 3rd vaccine dose

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 5,522 new cases, 59 deaths

COVID-19: Italy registers 5,522 new cases, 59 deaths

 
ROME
120 face trial over prison-guard violence

120 face trial over prison-guard violence

 
ROME
Pope Francis to meet Orban in Budapest

Pope Francis to meet Orban in Budapest

 
ROME
Coast Guard save 125 in dramatic rescue off Lampedusa

Coast Guard save 125 in dramatic rescue off Lampedusa

 
ROME
Salvini's League falls back into line over Green Pass

Salvini's League falls back into line over Green Pass

 
ROME
Young electric scooter rider killed in Rome crash

Young electric scooter rider killed in Rome crash

 
ROME
Anti-vax woman, 39, dies of COVID-19 near Brescia

Anti-vax woman, 39, dies of COVID-19 near Brescia

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Mara Venier alla presentazione del 'Premio Biagio Agnes'

Mara Venier alla presentazione del 'Premio Biagio Agnes'

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

Addio Antonio Di Gregorio, medico umile e sensibile

Addio Antonio Di Gregorio, medico umile e sensibile

ROME

Principals criticize Green Pass obligation for parents

It will create enormous problems say head teachers

Principals criticize Green Pass obligation for parents

ROME, SEP 10 - Italy's association of head teachers on Friday criticized the government's decision to make the Green Pass COVID-19 vaccine passport obligatory for all adults who enter the nation's schools, including parents. "I understand the requirement to extend the Green Pass to parents (accompanying their children), but this will create an enormous problem for the schools," Antonello Giannelli, the president of the national association of school principals, told La7 television. "Queues will form outside and inside the schools for the checks and there is a risk of crowds of people forming. "You can't compare the situation to that of restaurants or stations because, in these cases, you don't have everyone entering at the same time as happens in schools". On Thursday Premier Mario Draghi's government decided to extend the scope of the vaccine passport so that it applies to parents as well as people working for external contractors that provide services for schools, such as canteen staff and cleaners. It had already been made obligatory for teachers and other school staff employed by the State. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa