COVID-19: Medicines agency AIFA OKs 3rd vaccine dose

 
COVID-19: Italy registers 5,522 new cases, 59 deaths

 
120 face trial over prison-guard violence

 
Pope Francis to meet Orban in Budapest

 
Coast Guard save 125 in dramatic rescue off Lampedusa

 
Salvini's League falls back into line over Green Pass

 
Young electric scooter rider killed in Rome crash

 
Anti-vax woman, 39, dies of COVID-19 near Brescia

 
Soccer: Mancini happy with youngsters after Lithuania rout

 
Police target anti-vax extremists in series of raids

 
ROME

COVID-19: Medicines agency AIFA OKs 3rd vaccine dose

Priority should be given to clinically vulnerable says agency

COVID-19: Medicines agency AIFA OKs 3rd vaccine dose

ROME, SEP 9 - Italian medicines agency AIFA's technical-scientific committee on Thursday approved giving people a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines. It said priority should go to the clinically vulnerable, such as the immunosuppressed, people who have had transplants, extremely elderly people and residents in care homes and highly exposed health workers. It said mRna vaccines like the Pfizer and Moderna ones should be used for the third jabs. It said the third jab should be done at least six months after the second, except for the immunosuppressed and people who have had transplants, for whom it should be done at least 28 days after. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Monday that Italy will start giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to groups of people considered especially fragile this month. "We'll have the third dose in Italy," Speranza said on Monday. "We'll start in September with fragile patients like oncology and transplant patients. "The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have already expressed opinions (in favour) on this. "So we'll start with the first third doses in Italy in September and then we'll analyse things to continue with the over-80s, care-home residents and health personnel, who were the first groups to get the vaccine" (ANSA).

