COVID-19: Medicines agency AIFA OKs 3rd vaccine dose

ROME, SEP 9 - Italian medicines agency AIFA's technical-scientific committee on Thursday approved giving people a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines. It said priority should go to the clinically vulnerable, such as the immunosuppressed, people who have had transplants, extremely elderly people and residents in care homes and highly exposed health workers. It said mRna vaccines like the Pfizer and Moderna ones should be used for the third jabs. It said the third jab should be done at least six months after the second, except for the immunosuppressed and people who have had transplants, for whom it should be done at least 28 days after. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Monday that Italy will start giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to groups of people considered especially fragile this month. "We'll have the third dose in Italy," Speranza said on Monday. "We'll start in September with fragile patients like oncology and transplant patients. "The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have already expressed opinions (in favour) on this. "So we'll start with the first third doses in Italy in September and then we'll analyse things to continue with the over-80s, care-home residents and health personnel, who were the first groups to get the vaccine" (ANSA).