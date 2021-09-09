120 face trial over prison-guard violence

ROME, SEP 9 - Prosecutors said Thursday that they have concluded an investigation into alleged brutality at a southern Italian prison last year and sent notification to 120 guards and penitentiary department officials. This move usually comes before prosecutors make indictment requests. Guards allegedly went on a rampage of violence on April 6, 2020 at the at the jail at Santa Maria Capua Vetere near Caserta north of Naples, to punish inmates for rioting. Overcrowding and COVID fears sparked riots in several prisons at the height of the first lockdown last spring, when many inmates were hurt, and some died, mainly from overdoses of drugs pillaged from jail infirmaries. The suspects are accused of crimes include torture, abuse of authority, making false declarations and cooperation in the culpable homicide of an Algerian prisoner. A preliminary investigations judge (GIP) said prisoners were made to strip and kneel and beaten with guards wearing their helmets so as not to be identified in what he called "a horrible massacre". Some 15 men were also put into solitary without any justification, the GIP said. Police reportedly found chats on the suspects' phones including, before the alleged violence, saying "We'll kill them like veal calves" and "tame the beasts", and afterwards, saying "four hours of hell for them", "no one got away", and "(we used) the Poggioreale system", referring to a tough Naples prison. Some of the alleged rioters had their hair cut and beards shaved off. Justice Minister Marta Cartabia has said that CCTV footage of the violence showed that the officers had betrayed the Italian Constitution. (ANSA).