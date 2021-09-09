Pope Francis to meet Orban in Budapest

ROME, SEP 9 - Pope Francis will meet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban when he makes a flying visit to Budapest on Sunday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Thursday. The meeting will take place at Budapest's Museum of Fine Arts and Hungarian President Janos Ader will be present too. Orban's hard line on migrants is at odds with the pope's calls for asylum seekers to be received with open arms. The head of the Catholic Church will be in Budapest for a few hours for the concluding Mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress. He will then go to Slovakia, where he will stay until Wednesday. It is his first trip abroad since he had colon surgery in July. (ANSA).