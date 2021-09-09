Coast Guard save 125 in dramatic rescue off Lampedusa

ROME, SEP 9 - The Italian Coast said Thursday that it averted a disaster, saving 125 asylum seekers on two boats off Isola dei Conigli, a small island near Lampedusa, after one of the vessels starting taking on water in a big way in choppy waters. The bad sea conditions made the operation particularly complex and rescue swimmers were needed. All of the 125 people, including 49 women and 20 minors, are on good health although several are in a state of shock. (ANSA).