Salvini's League falls back into line over Green Pass

ROME, SEP 9 - Matteo Salvini's League fell back into line with the rest of the ruling alliance over the Green Pass on Thursday, voting in favour of a decree regulating the vaccine passport. The right-wing party had broken ranks in parliamentary votes on Tuesday and Wednesday, backing amendments presented by the opposition Brothers of Italy (FdI) group and causing big tension with the other parties supporting the executive. Salvini said Thursday that his party was happy to back the decree after winning commitments on several issues, including aid to pay for COVID tests. The green certificate, which shows that someone is vaccinated for the coronavirus, has recovered from it or has recently tested negative, is already necessary to do many things in Italy, such travel abroad or on high-speed trains, attend certain events and to be able to sit at a table inside bars and restaurants. All school and higher education staff must have it, as well as university students. Premier Mario Draghi's government had been expected to further extend the scope of the Green Pass this week to make it obligatory for public sector workers and perhaps private ones too. But this has been put on hold, given the reservations of the League and due to some technical issues that needed to be solved. Indeed, Thursday's cabinet meeting only extended the scope of the certificate to make it obligatory for workers for external contractors providing services at schools, such as canteen staff and cleaners. Draghi, however, told his ministers at the cabinet meeting that the scope of the vaccine passport would be ramped up shortly, sources said. Salvini said Thursday that, as far as he knew, the scope of the Green Pass was not going to be extended. The League leader has also come out against making COVID-19 vaccinations obligatory, something Draghi has said he is in favour of. (ANSA).