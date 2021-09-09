Giovedì 09 Settembre 2021 | 15:28

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Coast Guard save 125 in dramatic rescue off Lampedusa

Coast Guard save 125 in dramatic rescue off Lampedusa

 
ROME
Salvini's League falls back into line over Green Pass

Salvini's League falls back into line over Green Pass

 
ROME
Young electric scooter rider killed in Rome crash

Young electric scooter rider killed in Rome crash

 
ROME
Anti-vax woman, 39, dies of COVID-19 near Brescia

Anti-vax woman, 39, dies of COVID-19 near Brescia

 
ROME
Soccer: Mancini happy with youngsters after Lithuania rout

Soccer: Mancini happy with youngsters after Lithuania rout

 
ROME
Police target anti-vax extremists in series of raids

Police target anti-vax extremists in series of raids

 
ROME

Di Maio says worried about Kabul govt's 'intransigence'

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 5,923 new cases, 69 deaths

COVID-19: Italy registers 5,923 new cases, 69 deaths

 
ROME
Italy to allow small-scale cannabis growing at home

Italy to allow small-scale cannabis growing at home

 
ROME
Eni announces magnetic fusion breakthrough

Eni announces magnetic fusion breakthrough

 
ROME

Thief of 500,000-euro scratch card repents

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Uccisero l’amica del cuore a Castelluccio dei Sauri primo Natale da libere

Uccisero l’amica del cuore

a Castelluccio dei Sauri

primo Natale da libere

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

Premio Stefano Fumarulo, cerimonia nel carcere di Bari

Premio Stefano Fumarulo, cerimonia nel carcere di Bari

ROME

Salvini's League falls back into line over Green Pass

Draghi says scope of vaccine passport set to be expanded

Salvini's League falls back into line over Green Pass

ROME, SEP 9 - Matteo Salvini's League fell back into line with the rest of the ruling alliance over the Green Pass on Thursday, voting in favour of a decree regulating the vaccine passport. The right-wing party had broken ranks in parliamentary votes on Tuesday and Wednesday, backing amendments presented by the opposition Brothers of Italy (FdI) group and causing big tension with the other parties supporting the executive. Salvini said Thursday that his party was happy to back the decree after winning commitments on several issues, including aid to pay for COVID tests. The green certificate, which shows that someone is vaccinated for the coronavirus, has recovered from it or has recently tested negative, is already necessary to do many things in Italy, such travel abroad or on high-speed trains, attend certain events and to be able to sit at a table inside bars and restaurants. All school and higher education staff must have it, as well as university students. Premier Mario Draghi's government had been expected to further extend the scope of the Green Pass this week to make it obligatory for public sector workers and perhaps private ones too. But this has been put on hold, given the reservations of the League and due to some technical issues that needed to be solved. Indeed, Thursday's cabinet meeting only extended the scope of the certificate to make it obligatory for workers for external contractors providing services at schools, such as canteen staff and cleaners. Draghi, however, told his ministers at the cabinet meeting that the scope of the vaccine passport would be ramped up shortly, sources said. Salvini said Thursday that, as far as he knew, the scope of the Green Pass was not going to be extended. The League leader has also come out against making COVID-19 vaccinations obligatory, something Draghi has said he is in favour of. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa