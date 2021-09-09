Young electric scooter rider killed in Rome crash
ROME
09 Settembre 2021
ROME, SEP 9 - A 34-year-old electric scooter rider is dead after a collision with a car overnight in Rome's Trieste district, sources said on Thursday. The 19-year-old motorist stopped to give assistance but the scooter rider, a Nigerian national, died in the impact, the sources said. Photo: a file image of an electric scooter rider. (ANSA).
