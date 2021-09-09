Giovedì 09 Settembre 2021 | 13:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Young electric scooter rider killed in Rome crash

Young electric scooter rider killed in Rome crash

 
ROME
Anti-vax woman, 39, dies of COVID-19 near Brescia

Anti-vax woman, 39, dies of COVID-19 near Brescia

 
ROME
Soccer: Mancini happy with youngsters after Lithuania rout

Soccer: Mancini happy with youngsters after Lithuania rout

 
ROME
Police target anti-vax extremists in series of raids

Police target anti-vax extremists in series of raids

 
ROME

Di Maio says worried about Kabul govt's 'intransigence'

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 5,923 new cases, 69 deaths

COVID-19: Italy registers 5,923 new cases, 69 deaths

 
ROME
Italy to allow small-scale cannabis growing at home

Italy to allow small-scale cannabis growing at home

 
ROME
Eni announces magnetic fusion breakthrough

Eni announces magnetic fusion breakthrough

 
ROME

Thief of 500,000-euro scratch card repents

 
ROME
Independent doctors to assess Berlusconi's health

Independent doctors to assess Berlusconi's health

 
ROME
Man accused of young woman's murder to stay in jail

Man accused of young woman's murder to stay in jail

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Uccisero l’amica del cuore a Castelluccio dei Sauri primo Natale da libere

Uccisero l’amica del cuore

a Castelluccio dei Sauri

primo Natale da libere

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

Premio Stefano Fumarulo, cerimonia nel carcere di Bari

Premio Stefano Fumarulo, cerimonia nel carcere di Bari

ROME

Soccer: Mancini happy with youngsters after Lithuania rout

5-0 win puts World Cup qualification campaign back on track

Soccer: Mancini happy with youngsters after Lithuania rout

ROME, SEP 9 - Coach Roberto Mancini praised the young team he fielded against Lithuania on Wednesday after a 5-0 rout in Reggio Emilia put the Azzurri's World Cup qualifying campaign back on track following draws with Switzerland and Bulgaria. Moise Kean grabbed a brace and Giacomo Raspadori scored on his international debut - both players were born in 2000. Giovanni Di Lorenzo was also on target and the European champions' other score was an Edgaras Utkus own-goal provoked by a powerful shot by Raspadori. The win enabled Mancini's men to extend their record unbeaten run to 37 games and go six points clear at the top of European World Cup qualifying Group C with 14 points from six games after second-placed Switzerland drew in Northern Ireland . They will be sure to qualify for the World Cup as group winners if they win their two remaining games. But, given Italy's good goal difference, a draw will probably be enough in November's showdown in Rome with Switzerland, who have two games in hand, as long as they win their final match in Northern Ireland. "Despite the absences of several players (due to injury), the young players responded well," Mancini said. "The opposition didn't offer much but scoring five or six goals is never easy. "Switzerland's draw shows that you can always slip up, but the important thing is to stay calm and collected. "This way we won't have any problems. "Raspadori is a ready (for this level). "He has been with us since the European Championship. He has quality, he's young and he needs to gain experience. "The same goes for Kean, it's all in their heads and their feet. "If they do what they know how to, they have a great future, but it's all up to them" (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa