Anti-vax woman, 39, dies of COVID-19 near Brescia

ROME, SEP 9 - A 39-year-woman from the province of Brescia who was opposed to vaccinations has reportedly died of COVID-19. The woman was the mother of two young children, a two-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, Il Giornale di Brescia reported. The woman tested positive for the coronavirus after returning to her home in the town of Piancogno from a family holiday. Her husband, father and mother also contracted the virus, the report said. None of them were vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the report. The dead woman's mother is seriously ill in Brescia's Spedali Civili hospital. (ANSA).