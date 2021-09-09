Giovedì 09 Settembre 2021 | 13:44

Police target anti-vax extremists in series of raids

Weapons found in searches, group allegedly considered violence

ROME, SEP 9 - Italian police said they had staged raids in several Italian cities on Thursday against anti-vax extremists. The operation targetted members of a group called the 'guerrieri' (the warriors) on the Telegram messaging app who were allegedly considering conducting acts of violence in protests against COVID-19 measures, above all the Green Pass vaccine passport. The raids took place in Rome, Milan, Venice and several other cities. Weapons such as knives and clubs were found during searches of suspects homes. (ANSA).

