Di Maio says worried about Kabul govt's 'intransigence'

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

ROME, SEP 8 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio admitted on Wednesday that he is worried about how the new Afghan government is shaping up after the Taliban seized back power, sources said. "We must be solid as a rock when it comes to principles," Di Maio told an online meeting co-chaired by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, according to the sources. "We cannot give in on the respect of the rights acquired by Afghan civilians in the last 20 years. "The nomination of the first Afghan ministers yesterday causes many concerns. "We must remain firm on the key conditions, as agreed last week at the EU level - free circulation of Afghans, respect for human rights, especially for women, full humanitarian access, an inclusive government and a real contribution to the fight against terrorism". Di Maio said it is unlikely to be possible to run humanitarian corridors directly from Afghanistan as this would entail giving lists of names to the Taliban and thus putting those people's lives at risk, the sources said. He also addressed the risk that Afghanistan could once again become a breeding ground for terrorists under the Taliban. "Afghanistan cannot become fertile terrain for terrorism and a threat to international security again," Di Maio said according to the sources. "We must make sure the Taliban respect the commitment to prevent terrorist groups from operating in the country". (ANSA).

