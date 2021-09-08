Italy to allow small-scale cannabis growing at home

Di Maio says worried about Kabul govt's 'intransigence'
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROME
08 Settembre 2021
ROME, SEP 8 - Italy is set to allow the small-scale cultivation of cannabis plants at home after a reform was approved by the Lower House's justice committee on Wednesday. The reform decriminalises the growth of up to four female cannabis plants at home. But it also increases the penalties for crimes linked to the trafficking and dealing of cannabis from up to six years to 10. (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su