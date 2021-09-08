Mercoledì 08 Settembre 2021 | 17:01

ROME
Eni announces magnetic fusion breakthrough

 
Thief of 500,000-euro scratch card repents

 
Independent doctors to assess Berlusconi's health

Man accused of young woman's murder to stay in jail

COVID-19: medicines agency AIFA set to approve 3rd jab

Retail sales up 6.7% year-on-year in July - ISTAT

Salvini's League at centre of tension over Green Pass

Anti-vax staff should take unpaid leave - Conad CEO

COVID-19: Italy registers 4,720 new cases, 71 deaths

Lamorgese, Di Maio, Conte witnesses in Salvini trial

Pope, Orthodox and Anglican leaders appeal for climate

Tobacconist apologises to elderly customer says lawyer

ROME, SEP 8 - A Naples tobacconist who is in prison after allegedly stealing a 500,000-euro-winning scratch card that he sold to a 69-year-old female pensioner has repented, his lawyer said on Wednesday. Gaetano Scutellaro, aged 57, was stopped by border police as he tried to embark on a flight to the Canary Islands at Rome's Fiumicino airport at the weekend. He was subsequently detained by Carabinieri police as he drove back to Naples. Police tracked down the winning card in a bank in Latina, a city between Naples and Rome. Scutellaro is accused of aggravated theft and attempted extortion as it is suspected that he may have tried to get money from the card's authentic owner to return it. "He realised that what he did was wrong," said Scutellaro's lawyer, Vincenzo Strazzullo. "He has repented and apologised to everyone for what he did. "In tears, he asked the elderly lady to forgive him". The tobacconist had initially said that the card was his and the woman was lying. (ANSA).

