Thief of 500,000-euro scratch card repents

ROME, SEP 8 - A Naples tobacconist who is in prison after allegedly stealing a 500,000-euro-winning scratch card that he sold to a 69-year-old female pensioner has repented, his lawyer said on Wednesday. Gaetano Scutellaro, aged 57, was stopped by border police as he tried to embark on a flight to the Canary Islands at Rome's Fiumicino airport at the weekend. He was subsequently detained by Carabinieri police as he drove back to Naples. Police tracked down the winning card in a bank in Latina, a city between Naples and Rome. Scutellaro is accused of aggravated theft and attempted extortion as it is suspected that he may have tried to get money from the card's authentic owner to return it. "He realised that what he did was wrong," said Scutellaro's lawyer, Vincenzo Strazzullo. "He has repented and apologised to everyone for what he did. "In tears, he asked the elderly lady to forgive him". The tobacconist had initially said that the card was his and the woman was lying. (ANSA).