Independent doctors to assess Berlusconi's health

ROME, SEP 8 - Milan judges on Wednesday ruled that a team of independent doctors must evaluate the condition of Silvio Berlusconi after the lawyers of the ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader again requested that the so-called Ruby ter be delayed for health reasons. The 84-year-old media billionaire has been in and out of hospital in recent months after suffering a bad case of COVID-19 last year. Berlusconi is accused of bribing witnesses to lie about his alleged "bunga bunga" sex parties at his home. He is among the 29 defendants, including several young women he allegedly bribed to say the parties were innocent affairs. His lawyers said Wednesday that his doctors were worried about his state of health. But Prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano said Berlusconi was simply suffering "illness of old age". "If he wasn't supported by an infinite series of doctors and lawyers, he would be here standing trial," added Siciliano. (ANSA).