Man accused of young woman's murder to stay in jail

ROME, SEP 8 - Emanuele Impellizzeri, a 38-year-old accused of killing his neighbour, Chiara Ugolini, in the town of Calmasino, near Verona, on Sunday, must remain in jail, a judge in Florence ruled on Wednesday. Impellizzeri used the right to remain silent when he appeared in court. Ugolini, 27, was found dead in her home by her partner. Impellizzeri was stopped by police while riding a motorbike on the A1 highway near Florence late on Sunday. Investigators are looking at the hypothesis that Ugolini may have been killed during an attempted sexual attack. Impellizzeri had scratches on his face and neck, which could indicate that the victim tried to fight him off. The woman was found with a cloth soaked with bleach in her mouth. Investigative sources said, however, that she was not raped. The sources said that Impellizzeri told police that he did not mean to kill the woman and that she died in a fall after he pushed her when she found that he had trespassed on her terrace. He is currently in Florence's Sollicciano jail. The case is being transferred to the court of Verona. (ANSA).