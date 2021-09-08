COVID-19: medicines agency AIFA set to approve 3rd jab

ROME, SEP 8 - Italian medicines agency AIFA is set to approve giving immunosuppressed people a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines as its technical-scientific committee has come out in favour, sources said on Wednesday. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Monday that Italy will start giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to groups of people considered especially fragile this month. "We'll have the third dose in Italy," Speranza said on Monday. "We'll start in September with fragile patients like oncology and transplant patients. "The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have already expressed opinions (in favour) on this. "So we'll start with the first third doses in Italy in September and then we'll analyse things to continue with the over-80s, care-home residents and health personnel, who were the first groups to get the vaccine". (ANSA).