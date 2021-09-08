Retail sales up 6.7% year-on-year in July - ISTAT

ROME, SEP 8 - ISTAT said Wednesday that retail sales in Italy increased by 6.7% in value terms in July in Italy with respect to the same month in 2020 and by 8.8% in volume terms. The national statistics agency added, however, that retail sales were down by 0.4% in value terms and 0.7% in volume terms with respect to June this year. It said that trade was up for all types of retailer in year-on-year terms, but the increase was higher for small outlets (8.2%) than for big ones (5.6%). (ANSA).