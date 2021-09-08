Mercoledì 08 Settembre 2021 | 15:30

ROME
Man accused of young woman's murder to stay in jail

ROME
COVID-19: medicines agency AIFA set to approve 3rd jab

ROME
Retail sales up 6.7% year-on-year in July - ISTAT

ROME
Salvini's League at centre of tension over Green Pass

ROME
Anti-vax staff should take unpaid leave - Conad CEO

ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 4,720 new cases, 71 deaths

ROME
Lamorgese, Di Maio, Conte witnesses in Salvini trial

ROME
Pope, Orthodox and Anglican leaders appeal for climate

ROME
Climate crisis hitting Italian fruit production hard

ROME
Draghi, Xi have talks on Afghanistan via telephone

ROME
Italy evacuated 4,890 Afghans says Di Maio

Retail sales up 6.7% year-on-year in July - ISTAT

But sales down 0.4% on June says statistics agency

ROME, SEP 8 - ISTAT said Wednesday that retail sales in Italy increased by 6.7% in value terms in July in Italy with respect to the same month in 2020 and by 8.8% in volume terms. The national statistics agency added, however, that retail sales were down by 0.4% in value terms and 0.7% in volume terms with respect to June this year. It said that trade was up for all types of retailer in year-on-year terms, but the increase was higher for small outlets (8.2%) than for big ones (5.6%). (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
