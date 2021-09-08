Mercoledì 08 Settembre 2021 | 13:57

ROME

Salvini's League at centre of tension over Green Pass

Vaccine passport's scope won't be extended says party leader

Salvini's League at centre of tension over Green Pass

ROME, SEP 8 - Matteo Salvini's League party was at the centre of tension within Premier Mario Draghi's government over the Green Pass on Wednesday, breaking ranks with the rest of the ruling majority in parliamentary votes on the vaccine passport for the second consecutive day Salvini, meanwhile, said that, as far as he knows, the executive is not planning to extend the scope of the Green Pass COVID-19 passport to make it obligatory for all private and public sector workers. On Monday Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the government was considering extending the scope of the Green Pass. "I spoke to Premier Draghi and there was nothing about extending the Green Pass to all public and private sector workers," Salvini said during a visit to the Milan Furniture Fair on Wednesday. "This is different from what I read in some newspapers and this comforts me". Salvini also ruled out making it obligatory for people to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Draghi last week said he was in favour of making the COVID jab obligatory. "I rule out the vaccine obligation being discussed," Salvini said. "Making it obligatory would be counterproductive. It would scare people and increase doubts". The green certificate, which shows that someone is vaccinated for the coronavirus, has recovered from it or has recently tested negative, is already necessary to travel abroad and for access to certain events, such as weddings, sporting events, concerts, and in order to visit care homes. It is also needed for long distance travel on domestic flights, ferries and high-speed trains and to be able to sit at a table inside bars and restaurants. All school and higher education staff must have it, as well as university students. Vaccinations were already obligatory for health workers before the Green Pass was set up. On Tuesday the League dropped its amendments in parliament to a decree regulating the Green Pass, which meant the government did not have to put the legislation to a confidence vote to make sure if progressed. But then it voted in favour of an amendment presented by the opposition, right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party against the obligation to have the Green Pass to be able to sit inside restaurants. Then on Wednesday it voted in favour of an FdI amendment that would have exempted minors over 12 from the obligation to have the Green Pass if it had passed. The other parties backing Draghi's broad coalition government have blasted the League, saying it cannot keep being part of the executive while opposing its policies. "The League must clarify its position (on the Green Pass) because you cannot mess joke around about this," said 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader and ex-premier Giuseppe Conte. "In the space of a few weeks weeks the League has adopted three different positions, approval at cabinet level, abstention and then votes against at committee level and on the floor (of the House). "I appeal for common interest and good to come before everything. "FdI made another choice and did not want to take the responsibility of saving the country (by supporting the Draghi government). "So it can say everything and the opposite of everything. "But the League has taken a responsibility and must act accordingly". (ANSA).

