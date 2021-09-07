Martedì 07 Settembre 2021 | 18:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Anti-vax staff should take unpaid leave - Conad CEO

Anti-vax staff should take unpaid leave - Conad CEO

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 4,720 new cases, 71 deaths

COVID-19: Italy registers 4,720 new cases, 71 deaths

 
ROME
Lamorgese, Di Maio, Conte witnesses in Salvini trial

Lamorgese, Di Maio, Conte witnesses in Salvini trial

 
ROME
Pope, Orthodox and Anglican leaders appeal for climate

Pope, Orthodox and Anglican leaders appeal for climate

 
ROME
Climate crisis hitting Italian fruit production hard

Climate crisis hitting Italian fruit production hard

 
ROME
Draghi, Xi have talks on Afghanistan via telephone

Draghi, Xi have talks on Afghanistan via telephone

 
ROME
Italy evacuated 4,890 Afghans says Di Maio

Italy evacuated 4,890 Afghans says Di Maio

 
ROME
COVID-19: 80% have had at least one jab - Figliuolo

COVID-19: 80% have had at least one jab - Figliuolo

 
ROME
COVID-19: Govt set to expand scope of Green Pass

COVID-19: Govt set to expand scope of Green Pass

 
ROME
Soccer: Ribery joins Salernitana

Soccer: Ribery joins Salernitana

 
ROME
Tennis: Berettini reaches US Open quarters

Tennis: Berettini reaches US Open quarters

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Pioggia torrenziale a Nardò: le strade invase dall'acqua sembrano fiumi

Pioggia torrenziale a Nardò: le strade invase dall'acqua sembrano fiumi VD

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Trani, un pm conferma i metodi di Savasta: «Sequestri in combutta con gli avvocati»

Trani, un pm conferma i metodi di Savasta: «Sequestri in combutta con gli avvocati»

Belmondo si separa da Barbara Gandolfi

Belmondo si separa da Barbara Gandolfi

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

ROME

Anti-vax staff should take unpaid leave - Conad CEO

Supermarket executive gets flak and support online

Anti-vax staff should take unpaid leave - Conad CEO

ROME, SEP 7 - Francesco Pugliese, the CEO of supermarket chain Conad, has caused a furore by suggesting staff who do not want to get vaccinated for COVID-19 should go on unpaid leave. Speaking to Mediaset television, Pugliese said he was in favour of making the Green Pass vaccine passport obligatory for private-sector workers. "I very much agree with the Green Pass (obligation)," Pugliese said. "I don't understand why I, someone how is vaccinated, have to be so careful and then I have to run the risk of going to a supermarket where an employee may not be vaccinated. "If they don't want to get vaccinated, I think the right thing would be to take unpaid leave". The comments sparked a storm on social media, with anti-vax people calling for a boycott of Conad stores, although there were also many posts backing Pugliese. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa