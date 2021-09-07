Anti-vax staff should take unpaid leave - Conad CEO

ROME, SEP 7 - Francesco Pugliese, the CEO of supermarket chain Conad, has caused a furore by suggesting staff who do not want to get vaccinated for COVID-19 should go on unpaid leave. Speaking to Mediaset television, Pugliese said he was in favour of making the Green Pass vaccine passport obligatory for private-sector workers. "I very much agree with the Green Pass (obligation)," Pugliese said. "I don't understand why I, someone how is vaccinated, have to be so careful and then I have to run the risk of going to a supermarket where an employee may not be vaccinated. "If they don't want to get vaccinated, I think the right thing would be to take unpaid leave". The comments sparked a storm on social media, with anti-vax people calling for a boycott of Conad stores, although there were also many posts backing Pugliese. (ANSA).