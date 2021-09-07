COVID-19: Italy registers 4,720 new cases, 71 deaths

ROME, SEP 7 - Italy has registered 4,720 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period and 71 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time, the health ministry said on Tuesday. That is up from the 3,361 new cases and 52 deaths reported on Monday. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 129,638. The ministry said 318,865 COVID tests had been done in Italy in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 1.5%. That compares to 134,393 tests and a positivity rate of 2.5% on Monday. The ministry said 563 COVID-19 sufferers were in intensive care in Italy, seven fewer than on Monday. It said 4,307 coronavirus patients were in ordinary hospital wards, up five in one day. (ANSA).