Lamorgese, Di Maio, Conte witnesses in Salvini trial

ROME, SEP 7 - Palermo prosecutors said Tuesday that Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and ex-premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Giuseppe Conte are among 26 witnesses it has called in a trial into League leader Matteo Salvini's handling of a group of rescued migrants. Salvini is accused of 'kidnapping' 147 migrants on the NGO-run Open Arms ship when he was interior minister in 2019. The Open Arms spent almost three weeks at sea after Salvini refused to give the OK for it to dock on the island of Lampedusa when he was a minister in the first of two Conte governments. The case stems from Salvini's former closed-ports policy against NGO-run migrant rescue ships during his 14-month stint as interior minister. Salvini has said he acted to defend Italy's borders and in accordance with a policy agreed with the rest of the government of the day. He has said that the trial is politically motivated. In May Salvini was cleared in a similar case regarding rescued migrants on the Gregoretti coast guard ship in July 2019. The first hearing in the Open Arms case takes place on September 15 in Palermo. (ANSA).