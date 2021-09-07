Pope, Orthodox and Anglican leaders appeal for climate

Martedì 07 Settembre 2021 | 16:56

Christian heads tell world to listen to Earth's cry, choose life

ROME, SEP 7 - In an unprecedented move, Pope Francis has joined forces with the heads of the Eastern Orthodox and Anglican Churches to appeal to world leaders to tackle the climate crisis ahead of the COP26 UN Climate Conference in November. 'We call on everyone, whatever their belief or worldview, to endeavour to listen to the cry of the earth and of people who are poor, examining their behaviour and pledging meaningful sacrifices for the sake of the earth which God has given us," read the appeal by Catholic leader Francis, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. The statement called on world leaders to "choose life". 'Today, we are paying the price," it said. "Tomorrow could be worse. 'This is a critical moment. Our children's future and the future of our common home depend on it.' The statement also pointed out the "profound injustice" that "the people bearing the most catastrophic consequences of these abuses (of the environment) are the poorest on the planet and have been the least responsible for causing them." (ANSA).

