Pope, Orthodox and Anglican leaders appeal for climate

Climate crisis hitting Italian fruit production hard

Draghi, Xi have talks on Afghanistan via telephone

Italy evacuated 4,890 Afghans says Di Maio

COVID-19: 80% have had at least one jab - Figliuolo

COVID-19: Govt set to expand scope of Green Pass

Soccer: Ribery joins Salernitana

Tennis: Berettini reaches US Open quarters

Tobacconist detained for stealing 500,000-euro scratch card

COVID-19: Italy to start giving 3rd vaccine dose this month

COVID-19: Italy registers 3,361 new cases, 52 deaths

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

ROME

Draghi, Xi have talks on Afghanistan via telephone

Leaders also discuss bilateral cooperation, G20 summit

ROME, SEP 7 - Italian Premier Mario Draghi had a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, the Italian government said in a statement. The discussion focused on the "latest developments in the Afghan crisis and the possible forums of international cooperation to address it, including the G20", the statement said. The leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation and preparations for next month's G20 summit in Rome, the statement said. (ANSA).

