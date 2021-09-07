Draghi, Xi have talks on Afghanistan via telephone

Pope, Orthodox and Anglican leaders appeal for climate
ROME
07 Settembre 2021
ROME, SEP 7 - Italian Premier Mario Draghi had a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, the Italian government said in a statement. The discussion focused on the "latest developments in the Afghan crisis and the possible forums of international cooperation to address it, including the G20", the statement said. The leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation and preparations for next month's G20 summit in Rome, the statement said. (ANSA).
