COVID-19: 80% have had at least one jab - Figliuolo

ROME

Same percentage to be fully vaccinated by end of month

ROME, SEP 7 - Italy's COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo said Tuesday that 80% of the Italian population eligible to be vaccinated have had at least one jab. "Today is a good day because we have just reached and passed the milestone of 80% of first vaccinations," Figliuolo said during a visit to an Amazon vaccination hub at Passo Corese, near Rome. "It is an important achievement because it tells us that we will reach the level of 80% completely vaccinated by the end of September, that means 43.2 million citizens over 12 will have completed the vaccination cycle".

