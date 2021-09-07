Martedì 07 Settembre 2021 | 12:56

ROME
COVID-19: 80% have had at least one jab - Figliuolo

ROME
COVID-19: Govt set to expand scope of Green Pass

ROME
Soccer: Ribery joins Salernitana

ROME
Tennis: Berettini reaches US Open quarters

ROME
Tobacconist detained for stealing 500,000-euro scratch card

ROME
COVID-19: Italy to start giving 3rd vaccine dose this month

ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 3,361 new cases, 52 deaths

ROME
COVID-19: 1,000 active doctors are unvaccinated in Italy

ROME
Health G20 approves 'Pact of Rome'

ROME
Draghi won't scrap citizenship wage says Conte

ROME
Lombardy calls for ban on electric scooters for minors

ROME

COVID-19: Govt set to expand scope of Green Pass

Vaccine passport set to be obligatory for public sector workers

COVID-19: Govt set to expand scope of Green Pass

ROME, SEP 7 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza has said the government is set to further expand the scope of the Green Pass COVID-19 vaccine passport. The green certificate, which shows that someone is vaccinated for the coronavirus, has recovered from it or has recently tested negative, is necessary to travel abroad and for access to certain events, such as weddings, sporting events, concerts, and in order to visit care homes. It is also needed to be able to sit at a table inside bars and restaurants and all school and higher education staff must have it, as well as university students. Vaccinations were already obligatory for health workers before the Green Pass was set up. The government is considering making it obligatory for all public sector workers and perhaps for private-sector firms too. Italian industry association Confindustria has said it is in favour of making the Green Pass obligatory for private sector workers but it also wants the government to foot the bill for COVID tests to help make sure work places are safe from the coronavirus. Premier Mario Draghi last week said the government could go even further and make it obligatory to be vaccinated for COVID-19. (ANSA).

