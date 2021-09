ROME, SEP 7 - Italy's Matteo Berrettini reached the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday, beating German Oscar Otte 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-2. in the last 16. In the next round the 25-year-old Roman will face world number one Novak Djokovic, who beat him in the final of Wimbledon earlier this year. (ANSA).