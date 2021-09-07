Soccer: Ribery joins Salernitana
ROME
07 Settembre 2021
ROME, SEP 7 - Frank Ribery has joined promoted Serie A side Salernitana. The former France and Bayern Munich winger was a free agent after parting company with Fiorentina at the end of last season. "I still feel very good. I still have lots to show," said the 38-year-old. The Salerno side have lost their first two games of the season. (ANSA).
