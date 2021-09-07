COVID-19: Italy to start giving 3rd vaccine dose this month

ROME, SEP 7 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza has announced that Italy will start giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to groups of people considered especially fragile this month. "We have the third dose in Italy," Speranza said on Monday. "We'll start in September with fragile patients like oncology and transplant patients. "The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have already expressed opinions on this. "So we'll start with the first third doses in Italy in September and then we'll analyse things to continue with the over-80s, care-home residents and health personnel, who were the first groups to get the vaccine". (ANSA).