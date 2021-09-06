COVID-19: Italy registers 3,361 new cases, 52 deaths

Lunedì 06 Settembre 2021 | 19:09

Positivity rate up to 2.5%

ROME, SEP 6 - The health ministry said Monday that Italy has registered 3,361 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period and 52 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time. That compares to 5,315 new cases and 49 deaths on Sunday. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 129,567. The number of new cases is usually lower on Mondays than on other days of the week because fewer tests are done on Sundays. Indeed, the ministry said 134,393 COVID tests were done in the last 24-hour period, down from the 259,756 reported on Sunday. The positivity rate was 2.5%, up from 2% on Sunday. It said 570 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care in Italy, two more than on Sunday. The ministry said 4,302 coronavirus patients were being treated in ordinary hospital wards, an increase of 96 in one day. (ANSA).

