Draghi won't scrap citizenship wage says Conte

ROME, SEP 6 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader and ex-premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that he is confident Premier Mario Draghi's government will not scrap the 'citizenship wage' minimum income. The benefit that seeks to combat poverty was a M5S proposal and it was approved by the first of Conte's two governments in 2019. On Sunday Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the opposition right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, said the benefit should be abolished, arguing it keeps people trapped in a cycle of dependence. "If the citizenship wage were to be abolished, it would be a breach of a pact of good faith and go against the logic of support and cooperation," Conte told La7 television. "But the M5S will support the government as Draghi has confirmed that he agrees with the measure". Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti of Matteo Salvini's right-wing League party said Monday that he thinks the benefit should be overhauled. "We have to start thinking about a citizenship job," Giorgetti said on the fringes of the Milan Furniture Fair. "The Constitution says that labour is what makes one fully a citizen. "There must be an effort to transform the citizenship wage into the citizenship job". (ANSA).